Harper scores 19 in Creighton’s 75-60 victory against North Dakota

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Blake Harper scored 19 points as Creighton beat North Dakota 75-60 on Wednesday.

Harper had 12 rebounds for the Bluejays (3-1). Josh Dix shot 5 of 13 from the field and went 4 for 4 from the line to add 16 points. Owen Freeman shot 6 of 6 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Marley Curtis finished with 14 points for the Fightin’ Hawks (2-4). Greyson Uelmen added 13 points and George Natsvlishvili recorded 10 points and seven rebounds.

Creighton took the lead with 19:27 left in the first half and did not trail again. Harper led his team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 47-36 at the break. Creighton pulled away with a 9-2 run in the second half for a 15-point lead. Freeman led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

