Harmon leads Arkansas State against North Dakota State after 21-point showing

North Dakota State Bison (5-2) at Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-3)

Jonesboro, Arkansas; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State hosts North Dakota State after Christian Harmon scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 74-63 win over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-0 at home. Arkansas State gives up 82.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

The Bison are 0-2 on the road. North Dakota State is 5-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Arkansas State averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.1 per game North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points fewer than the 47.2% shooting opponents of Arkansas State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harmon is shooting 25.5% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, while averaging 10.1 points. TJ Caldwell is shooting 42.2% and averaging 11.1 points.

Markhi Strickland is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Bison. Damari Wheeler-Thomas is averaging 12.0 points.

