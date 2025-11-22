Harding’s 15 lead Indiana State past Ball State 70-52

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Markus Harding had 15 points in Indiana State’s 70-52 win against Ball State on Saturday.…

Harding shot 7 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc for the Sycamores (4-2). Jo Van Buggenhout went 5 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to add 15 points. Ian Scott had 10 points.

The Cardinals (2-3) were led by Devon Barnes, who posted 14 points. Armoni Zeigler added nine points for Ball State. Mason Jones finished with seven points and four steals.

Enel St. Bernard scored six points in the first half and Indiana State went into the break trailing 28-27. Indiana State used a 14-2 second-half run to come back from a four-point deficit and take the lead at 45-37 with 12:05 remaining. Harding scored 11 second-half points.

