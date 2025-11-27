Harding hits go-ahead jumper with 48 seconds left as TCU beats No. 10 Florida 84-80

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brock Harding made a go-ahead jumper in the key with 48 seconds left and then hit…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brock Harding made a go-ahead jumper in the key with 48 seconds left and then hit five free throws in the final 13 seconds for TCU, which rallied to stun No. 10 Florida 84-80 in the first game of the Rady Children’s Invitational on Thursday.

Jace Posey scored 16 of his game-high 21 points in the second half and helped the Horned Frogs rally from a 10-point deficit early in the second half. Harding and David Punch scored 19 apiece for TCU (4-2), which will play the winner of the game between Wisconsin and Providence.

Thomas Haugh and Urban Klavzar scored 20 apiece for the defending national champion Gators (4-2), who had their four-game winning streak snapped. Rueben Chinyelu had 13 points and nine rebounds, just missing his fourth straight double-double.

Florida led 44-39 at halftime and opened a 53-43 lead five minutes into the second half. The Horned Frogs then began their rally behind Posey, whose three-point play pulled them to 57-56.

Posey’s dunk and two free throws gave TCU a 68-67 lead with 7:14 to go before Klavzar hit a 3-pointer and two free throws, and Alex Condon a dunk to give Florida a 74-68 lead with 5:29 left.

Florida went quiet offensively and had three turnovers and the Horned Frogs pulled into a 77-74 lead on Posey’s two free throws with 2:43 left. Florida’s Boogie Fland tied it at 77 on a layup with 1:35 left. TCU had a turnover but got the ball back on Fland’s offensive foul, his fifth, and Harding then hit the winner.

NO. 4 DUKE 80, ARKANSAS 71

CHICAGO (AP) — Cameron Boozer had 35 points and nine rebounds to help Duke hold off Arkansas.

Boozer went 13 for 18 from the field at the United Center — the same place his father, Carlos, called home while he played for the Chicago Bulls for four of his 13 NBA seasons. Cayden Boozer also is a freshman on the Blue Devils, and Carlos cheered on his twin sons from a courtside seat.

Caleb Foster had 15 points and eight assists for Duke (8-0), which is off to its best start since it winning its first 11 games of the 2017-18 season. Patrick Ngongba II added 11 points.

Darius Acuff Jr. scored 21 points for Arkansas (5-2), and fellow freshman Meleek Thomas finished with 13. Trevon Brazile had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

NO. 9 BYU 72, MIAMI 62

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) —Kennard Davis Jr., scored 18 points and AJ Dybantsa led a second-half surge that lifted BYU to a win over Miami in the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Cougars trailed by four at halftime but Dybantsa opened the second half with a jumper and had 12 points by the time 10-0 and 7-0 runs gave BYU a 59-45 lead with 6:52 to play.

Robert Wright III scored 17 points and Dybantsa added 16 with eight rebounds for the Cougars (5-1), who went 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the second half, when they shot 54.5% and made 13 of 18 free throws. Keba Keita had 10 rebounds and seven blocks to go with six points.

Malik Reneau scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Miami (5-2). Shelton Henderson added 13 points and Tre Donaldson 12.

NO. 11 MICHIGAN State 74, NO. 16 NORTH CAROLINA 58

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 19 points and Michigan State pulled away to beat North Carolina in the Fort Myers Tip-Off on Thursday.

Fears, who came in leading the nation in assists at more than 10 per game, added seven assists. Carson Cooper had 14 points, Cam Ward 11 and Jaxson Kohler 10 along with 11 rebounds for his third double-double of season.

Caleb Wilson led North Carolina (6-1) with 18 points, Henri Veesaar had 13 and Luka Bogavac added 11, but the Tar Heels shot just 38% (21 of 55).

Michigan State (7-0) went 5 of 10 on 3-pointers while North Carolina went 4 of 23. The Spartans also had a 20-5 margin in bench points.

NO. 24 VANDERBILT 89, VCU 74

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Duke Miles scored 20 points, Tyler Nickel and Tyler Tanner each had 16 and Vanderbilt beat VCU in the Battle 4 Atlantis semifinals.

Vanderbilt has started a season 7-0 for the first time since the 2007-08 team began 16-0.

Miles, who scored 28 points in a tournament opener against Western Kentucky, went 4 of 5 from the field and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line. Nickel made four of Vanderbilt’s 11 3-pointers and Tanner had a team-high five assists.

Jalen Washington added 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Vanderbilt.

Nyk Lewis led VCU (4-3) with 16 points. Jadrian Tracey added 15 points and Lazar Djokovic had 12.

