Hansberry scores 19, leads Virginia Tech’s 94-59 rout of Saint Joseph’s

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Amani Hansberry scored 19 points to lead Virginia Tech in a 94-59 rout over Saint Joseph’s on Wednesday night.

Hansberry led a dominant scoring effort for the Hokies (3-0) starters, who poured in a combined 63 points. Hansberry was 7 of 13 from the field and had nine first-half points as the Hokies ran up a 47-27 lead at the break.

Virginia Tech took the lead at the 16:10 mark of the first half at the start of 11-0 run and never relinquished the lead.

Neoklis Avdalas added 14 points, five rebounds and seven assists, along with a couple of blocks. Jaden Schutt added 12 points and five rebounds on the bench. Tyler Johnson, Tobi Lawal and Ben Hammond all had 11.

Deuce Jones led the Hawks (2-1) with 14 points off the bench, shooting 6 of 15 from the field. Jaiden Glover-Toscano was the only other player in double figures with 10.

Saint Joseph’s turned the ball over 19 times after turning it over 17 times in their first two games, leading to 25 points for the Hokies. Virginia Tech had nine turnovers, allowing just four points from those errors.

