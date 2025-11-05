Hannah Hidalgo scores 27 points and No. 15 Notre Dame women blow out Fairleigh Dickinson

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points, Gisela Sanchez had a double-double in her Notre Dame debut,…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 27 points, Gisela Sanchez had a double-double in her Notre Dame debut, and the 15th-ranked Fighting Irish routed Fairleigh Dickinson 98-52 to open their season on Wednesday night.

Hidalgo a national player of the year candidate, made 11 of 22 shots and added six rebounds and three assists. Sanchez, a graduate transfer from Kansas State, contributed 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Vanessa DeJesus, a transfer from Duke, scored 22 points, Cassandre Prosper 15 and KK Bransford 13 for Notre Dame.

Ava Renninger scored 15 points and Joi Johnson 10 for the Knights (0-2).

Notre Dame outrebounded Fairleigh Dickinson 41-25 and turned 19 FDU turnovers into 32 points. Notre Dame had only eight turnovers.

NO. 14 IOWA STATE 85, SOUTHERN 58

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 29 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for her 19th career double-double, Jada Williams had 17 points and five assists and Iowa State beat Southern.

Crooks was 12 of 16 from the field to reach at least 10 points for the 69th straight game, the longest active streak in Division I. It’s the longest run by a player in the Big 12 Conference since Brittney Griner had an 116-game stretch ending in 2013 for Baylor.

Crooks had 16 points and eight rebounds in the first half as Iowa State took a 41-21 lead into the intermission. Audi Crooks was 6 of 7 from the field in the first half, while Southern went 5 of 28 (17.9%) with seven turnovers.

Addy Brown had 13 rebounds, eight assists and six points for Iowa State (2-0). Crooks was coming off a 20-point performance, on 7-of-11 shooting, in a season-opening win over St. Thomas-Minnesota.

Zaria Hurston led Southern (0-2) with 14 points. Anaja Hall and Jocelyn Tate each added 11 points.

OKLAHOMA STATE 97, EAST TEXAS A&M 59

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half, Stailee Heard had 15 points and eight rebounds, and Oklahoma State beat East Texas A&M.

Oklahoma State (2-0) is ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since starting 21st in 2014-15.

Timmer and Lena Girardi each made two 3-pointers in Oklahoma State’s 15-0 run to close the first half for a 45-24 lead. East Texas A&M was held to 33% shooting in the first half, going 10 of 30 from the field. The Lions were outscored 23-6 in the second quarter.

Timmer finished with six 3-pointers on just seven attempts and the Cowgirls were 12 of 30 from distance.

Micah Gray, who scored a team-high 24 points in an opener on Monday, finished with 13 points for Oklahoma State. Achol Akot and Amari Whiting also scored 13 apiece. Praise Egharevba, who had a double-double in the opener, was held scoreless on five attempts.

The Cowgirls outrebounded the Lions 48-20, leading to a 23-5 edge in second-chance points.

Reza Po scored 19 points for East Texas A&M (1-1), which opened its season with a 113-48 win over UNT Dallas on Monday. The Lions returned nine players from last year’s squad that posted a 7-22 mark.

