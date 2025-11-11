Hampton visits Virginia after De Ridder’s 20-point showing

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0) Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -23.5; over/under is…

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Virginia Cavaliers (2-0)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cavaliers -23.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia hosts Hampton after Thijs De Ridder scored 20 points in Virginia’s 81-62 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

Virginia finished 10-7 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Cavaliers shot 44.6% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range last season.

Hampton finished 4-9 on the road and 17-16 overall a season ago. The Pirates averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second-chance points and 34.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

