Hampton visits Boston College after Long’s 21-point performance

Hampton Pirates (2-3) at Boston College Eagles (2-2)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton takes on Boston College after Xzavier Long scored 21 points in Hampton’s 67-61 loss to the Holy Cross Crusaders.

Boston College went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 9-8 at home. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.8 last season.

The Pirates have gone 1-2 away from home. Hampton ranks sixth in the CAA shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

