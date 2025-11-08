Hampton Lady Pirates to face Wake Forest Demon Deacons on the road

Hampton Lady Pirates (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wake…

Hampton Lady Pirates (1-0) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts Hampton.

Wake Forest went 9-20 overall a season ago while going 8-9 at home. The Demon Deacons gave up 65.9 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

Hampton went 3-11 on the road and 8-23 overall a season ago. The Lady Pirates averaged 17.7 points off of turnovers, 9.7 second-chance points and bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.