Hammond scores 20, 6 players score in double figures in Santa Clara’s 86-75 win over Minnesota

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Christian Hammond scored 20 points to lead Santa Clara to an 86-75 victory over Minnesota in both team’s final game of the Acrisure Invitational on Friday night.

Hammond was 8-of-12 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point territory, pouring in 18 points in the first half.

Hammond led a Broncos (7-1) team that never trailed and opened the game on a 9-0 run. They added an 11-0 run to finish the half with a 51-27 lead, shooting 62% (18 of 29) and 67% from deep (8 for 12).

Elijah Mahi had 13 points for Santa Clara and Brenton Knapper scored 11. Allen Graves, KJ Cochran and Thierry Darlan each had 10. The Broncos’ bench outscored the Golden Gophers’ bench 26 to 5.

Cade Tyson led the Golden Gophers (4-4) with 29 points on 8-of-16 shooting and 12 of 14 on free throws. It’s the eighth consecutive game he has scored 14 points or more. He has 21 points or more in each of his last three games, and entered this game as the 17th-leading scorer in the country (21.4 points per game).

Isaac Asuma added 13 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals for Minnesota, while Langston Reynolds scored 12.

Up next

Santa Clara: The Broncos will host Utah Tech on Wednesday.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers host Indiana in a Big Ten opener on Wednesday.

