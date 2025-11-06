Hammond leads North Texas against Grambling after 22-point outing

Grambling Tigers (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0) Denton, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces…

Grambling Tigers (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Denton, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Grambling after Tiffany Hammond scored 22 points in North Texas’ 106-36 win over the Oklahoma Christian Eagles.

North Texas went 25-9 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Mean Green averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 36.2 in the paint, 17.2 off of turnovers and 13.6 on fast breaks.

Grambling finished 15-15 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 14.8 on free throws and 11.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

