Hammond leads North Texas against Grambling after 22-point outing

Grambling Tigers (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0) Denton, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces…

Grambling Tigers (0-1) at North Texas Mean Green (1-0)

Denton, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas faces Grambling after Tiffany Hammond scored 22 points in North Texas’ 106-36 victory over the Oklahoma Christian Eagles.

North Texas finished 16-1 at home a season ago while going 25-9 overall. The Mean Green averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 41.6% from the field and 29.2% from 3-point range last season.

Grambling went 12-7 in SWAC games and 7-11 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 66.8 points per game last season, 14.8 on free throws and 11.1 from deep.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.