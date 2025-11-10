Hamilton leads Georgia State against Presbyterian after 26-point showing

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (0-2) Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-1) at Georgia State Panthers (0-2)

Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State hosts Presbyterian after Jelani Hamilton scored 26 points in Georgia State’s 74-64 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Georgia State finished 14-19 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 75.1 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 34.5% from deep last season.

Presbyterian went 4-12 on the road and 14-19 overall last season. The Blue Hose averaged 74.2 points per game last season, 12.8 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

