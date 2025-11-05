Haleigh Timmer scores 17 of her 22 in the first half and No. 22 Oklahoma State beats East Texas A&M

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half, Stailee Heard had 15…

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Haleigh Timmer scored 17 of her 22 points in the first half, Stailee Heard had 15 points and eight rebounds, and No. 22 Oklahoma State beat East Texas A&M 97-59 on Wednesday night.

Oklahoma State (2-0) is ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since starting 21st in 2014-15.

Timmer and Lena Girardi each made two 3-pointers in Oklahoma State’s 15-0 run to close the first half for a 45-24 lead. East Texas A&M was held to 33% shooting in the first half, going 10 of 30 from the field. The Lions were outscored 23-6 in the second quarter.

Timmer finished with six 3-pointers on just seven attempts and the Cowgirls were 12 of 30 from distance.

Micah Gray, who scored a team-high 24 points in an opener on Monday, finished with 13 points for Oklahoma State. Achol Akot and Amari Whiting also scored 13 apiece. Praise Egharevba, who had a double-double in the opener, was held scoreless on five attempts.

The Cowgirls outrebounded the Lions 48-20, leading to a 23-5 edge in second-chance points.

Reza Po scored 19 points for East Texas A&M (1-1), which opened its season with a 113-48 win over UNT Dallas on Monday. The Lions returned nine players from last year’s squad that posted a 7-22 mark.

It was the second of a five-game home stretch to open the campaign for Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls, who notched a 109-48 victory over New Orleans in the opener, have two more games this week starting with Langston on Thursday.

