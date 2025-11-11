Live Radio
Haigh scores 15 in Mount St. Mary’s 74-66 victory over Saint Francis (PA)

The Associated Press

November 11, 2025, 10:32 PM

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Patrick Haigh scored a career-high 15 points as Mount St. Mary’s beat Saint Francis 74-66 on Tuesday.

Haigh, who came off the bench, shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Mountaineers (1-2). Trey Deveaux scored 14 points. Justin Amadi added 12 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field.

Zion Russell finished with 23 points, four assists and three steals for the Red Flash (0-3). Skylar Wicks added 15 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Saint Francis.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

