Haggerty’s double-double carries Kansas State past Bellarmine 98-71

MANHATTAN, Kansas (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 23 points and distributed 11 assists, reserve David Castillo scored 19 points and Kansas State beat Bellarmine 98-71 on Saturday night.

Khamari McGriff scored 16 points and Abdi Bashir Jr. 15 for the Wildcats who shot an overwhelming 62.3% (33 of 53) including 60.9% (14 of 23) from 3-point range.

Michael Wilson Jr. scored 19 points, Jack Karasinski 18, Brian Waddell 11 and reserve Jacob Wassler 11 for Bellarmine (0-2). The Knights struggled from behind the arc shooting 20% (4 of 20).

The Jayhawks began pulling away midway through the first half turning a 10-10 score with 14:11 before halftime into a 25-12 lead almost seven minutes later.

Kansas State led 46-30 at halftime and were up by double digits for all the second half.

Despite the win, Kansas State committed 17 turnovers and were outscored 46-38 on the interior. Bellarmine finished the second half shooting 50% (17 of 34).

