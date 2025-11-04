Haggerty scores 27 points, Johnson adds 22 to lead K-State over UNC Greensboro 93-64

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 27 points, Nate Johnson had 22 points and just missed a triple-double as…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — P.J. Haggerty scored 27 points, Nate Johnson had 22 points and just missed a triple-double as Kansas State rolled to a 93-64 victory over UNC Greensboro on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Haggerty shot 10 of 20 from the field and Johnson was 8-of-11 shooting and grabbed a nine rebounds to go with nine assists. Abdi Bashir Jr. scored all 16 of his points in the second half for K-State, which finished shooting 34 of 67 (51%) from the floor and 14 of 27 (52%) from long range.

Justin Neely had 15 points, nine rebounds, fives assists and three steals to lead UNC Greensboro. Lilian Marville added 14 points.

The Spartans built a 26-18 advantage with about six minutes left in the first half and led 34-33 at the break.

It was tied 40-all early in the second half before K-State pulled away on a 25-5 run, capped by a Johnson 3-pointer, and led 70-45 with 9:39 to play. The Wildcats were 3-of-10 shooting from 3-point range in the first half but 11 of 17 in the second.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.