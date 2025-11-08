Haggerty leads Kansas State against Bellarmine after 27-point outing

Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0) New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -28.5; over/under…

Bellarmine Knights (0-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (1-0)

New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -28.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State takes on Bellarmine after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Kansas State’s 93-64 victory against the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

Kansas State went 16-17 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Wildcats averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

Bellarmine went 5-26 overall a season ago while going 0-16 on the road. The Knights allowed opponents to score 80.1 points per game and shot 48.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.