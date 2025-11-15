Hadnot’s 18 points help Purdue Fort Wayne beat Boyce 118-68

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 18 points and six rebounds helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Boyce 118-68…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Corey Hadnot II’s 18 points and six rebounds helped Purdue Fort Wayne defeat Boyce 118-68 on Saturday.

DeAndre Craig added 18 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (2-3). Mason Shrout finished with 16 points.

The Bulldogs were led in scoring by Josh Sangalli, who finished with 22 points and two steals. Boyce also got 15 points and three blocks from Caleb Hawley. Garrett Hatcher had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

