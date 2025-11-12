Hadnot leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Western Michigan after 26-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (1-2) at Western Michigan Broncos (1-2)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -2.5; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne visits Western Michigan after Corey Hadnot II scored 26 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 137-56 victory against the Dominican (IL) Stars.

Western Michigan went 12-20 overall with a 6-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Broncos averaged 72.1 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 17.7 from deep.

Purdue Fort Wayne went 19-13 overall with a 6-10 record on the road last season. The Mastodons averaged 18.0 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second-chance points and 4.4 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

