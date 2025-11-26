Hackett and Stonehill host UMass-Lowell

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-6) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5) South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5;…

UMass-Lowell River Hawks (1-6) at Stonehill Skyhawks (2-5)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill faces UMass-Lowell after Davante Hackett scored 23 points in Stonehill’s 74-70 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-0 in home games. Stonehill is third in the NEC with 14.1 assists per game led by Rex Sunderland averaging 3.6.

The River Hawks have gone 0-5 away from home. UMass-Lowell gives up 84.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 11.0 points per game.

Stonehill is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 47.3% UMass-Lowell allows to opponents. UMass-Lowell averages 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Stonehill gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16 points. Raymond Espinal-Guzman is shooting 43.3% and averaging 9.9 points.

JJ Massaquoi is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the River Hawks. Austin Green is averaging 13.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.