Habib’s 25 lead Southern Indiana over Valparaiso 64-56

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ismail Habib’s 25 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Valparaiso 64-56 on Wednesday. Habib added five rebounds…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Ismail Habib’s 25 points helped Southern Indiana defeat Valparaiso 64-56 on Wednesday.

Habib added five rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (2-5). Kaden Brown added 15 points while shooting 3 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 10 from the free-throw line while he also had seven rebounds.

JT Pettigrew led the way for the Beacons (4-2) with 10 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Brody Whitaker added 10 points.

Southern Indiana took the lead for good with 4:50 to go in the first half. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Habib racking up 18 points. Southern Indiana used an 8-0 run in the second half to build a 44-30 lead.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.