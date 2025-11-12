Habib leads Southern Indiana against South Dakota after 26-point game

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-2) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (0-2) at South Dakota Coyotes (1-2)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coyotes -5.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana faces South Dakota after Ismail Habib scored 26 points in Southern Indiana’s 78-74 loss to the VMI Keydets.

South Dakota went 19-14 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Coyotes averaged 85.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.7 last season.

Southern Indiana finished 10-20 overall a season ago while going 2-13 on the road. The Screaming Eagles averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 13.2 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

