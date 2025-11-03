Habhab’s double-double leads Eastern Michigan in 71-49 victory over Georgia State

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mohammad Habhab scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Georgia State 71-49…

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mohammad Habhab scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Georgia State 71-49 in a season opener on Monday.

Carlos Hart scored 14 points and added eight rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel finished with 12 points.

Jelani Hamilton led the way for the Panthers with 13 points. Joah Chappelle had six points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

