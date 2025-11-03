Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Habhab's double-double leads Eastern…

Habhab’s double-double leads Eastern Michigan in 71-49 victory over Georgia State

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 10:03 PM

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mohammad Habhab scored 15 points and grabbed 16 rebounds as Eastern Michigan beat Georgia State 71-49 in a season opener on Monday.

Carlos Hart scored 14 points and added eight rebounds for the Eagles. Mak Manciel finished with 12 points.

Jelani Hamilton led the way for the Panthers with 13 points. Joah Chappelle had six points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up