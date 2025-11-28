Habhab’s 22 lead Eastern Michigan over NJIT 73-55

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Mohammad Habhab had 22 points in Eastern Michigan’s 73-55 win over NJIT on Friday. Habhab shot…

Habhab shot 9 of 16 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (5-3). Jon Sanders went 5 of 9 from the field to add 14 points. Godslove Nwabude shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Highlanders (3-6) were led in scoring by Malachi Arrington, who finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds. NJIT also got 11 points from Sebastian Robinson. David Bolden finished with eight points and four steals.

Eastern Michigan got a team-high seven points across the first half from Habhab, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 31-31. Eastern Michigan took the lead for what would be the final time on Sanders’ jump shot with 17:45 remaining in the contest. His team would outscore NJIT by 18 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

