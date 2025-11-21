Habhab scores 24, Eastern Michigan takes down Oakland 97-91

Mohammad Habhab had 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 97-91 win against Oakland on Friday. Habhab had 11 rebounds and nine…

Mohammad Habhab had 24 points in Eastern Michigan’s 97-91 win against Oakland on Friday.

Habhab had 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Eagles (3-2). Carlos Hart added 22 points while going 7 of 10 and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added seven rebounds and five assists. Mehki finished 5 of 8 from the field to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Grizzlies (1-5) were led in scoring by Brody Robinson, who finished with 22 points and six assists. Michael Houge added 17 points for Oakland. Isaac Garrett had 15 points and six rebounds.

Habhab put up 12 points in the first half for Eastern Michigan, who led 46-41 at halftime. Eastern Michigan turned a one-point second-half lead into an eight-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 75-67 lead with 8:09 left in the half.

