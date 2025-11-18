Gunn’s 18 lead DePaul past Gardner-Webb 93-62

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 18 points as DePaul beat Gardner-Webb 93-62 on Tuesday. Gunn went 8 of 13…

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn scored 18 points as DePaul beat Gardner-Webb 93-62 on Tuesday.

Gunn went 8 of 13 from the field (1 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Blue Demons (3-2). Kaleb Banks scored 16 points, going 7 of 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range). Layden Blocker had 16 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

Jacob Hogarth led the Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and 11 rebounds. D.J. Jefferson added 12 points and two steals for Gardner-Webb. Aaron Talbert also had 10 points and four assists.

DePaul took the lead a minute into the game and did not trail again. Gunn led the Blue Demons with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 48-24 at the break. DePaul extended its lead to 62-31 during the second half, fueled by a 10-0 scoring run. Fabian Flores scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

