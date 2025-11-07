Gunn scores 28 as DePaul knocks off Stonehill 72-64

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn had 28 points to power DePaul 72-64 over Stonehill on Friday. Gunn had six rebounds…

CHICAGO (AP) — CJ Gunn had 28 points to power DePaul 72-64 over Stonehill on Friday.

Gunn had six rebounds and three steals for the Blue Demons (2-0). NJ Benson added 16 points while going 7 of 10 with 10 rebounds and six blocks.

The Skyhawks (1-1) were led by Hermann Koffi’s 27 points on 10-of-16 shooting. Chas Stinson added 14 points for Stonehill. Raymond Espinal-Guzman finished with nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

A 6-point lead turned into a 25-point advantage for DePaul in the first half thanks to a 21-2 scoring run. Gunn scored 15 points before the break to build a 37-24 halftime advantage.

DePaul used an 11-2 second-half run to come back from a two-point deficit and take the lead at 64-57 with 2:39 remaining in the half before finishing off the victory. Gunn scored 13 second-half points.

