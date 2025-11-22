Guiney leads Pepperdine against San Jose State after 26-point game

San Jose State Spartans (0-3) at Pepperdine Waves (3-1) Malibu, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on…

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on San Jose State after Elli Guiney scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 80-74 victory against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

Pepperdine finished 8-22 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Waves averaged 56.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 65.6 last season.

San Jose State went 3-16 in MWC action and 2-10 on the road a season ago. The Spartans allowed opponents to score 72.1 points per game and shot 41.8% from the field last season.

