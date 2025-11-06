Grimes leads Tennessee Tech against Jackson State after 24-point showing

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Jackson State Tigers Jackson, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Jackson…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Jackson State Tigers

Jackson, Mississippi; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays Jackson State after Reghan Grimes scored 24 points in Tennessee Tech’s 92-67 win against the Cumberlands (KY) Patriots.

Jackson State finished 16-15 overall with a 7-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 59.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 63.5 last season.

Tennessee Tech went 20-2 in OVC action and 10-6 on the road last season. The Golden Eagles averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 0.4 bench points last season.

