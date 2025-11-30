Grimes leads Coastal Carolina against Gardner-Webb after 21-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-6) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina hosts Gardner-Webb after Kinsea Grimes scored 21 points in Coastal Carolina’s 103-61 win over the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Chanticleers have gone 3-1 in home games. Coastal Carolina is ninth in the Sun Belt with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Tateyoina Harris averaging 2.6.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb allows 64.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

Coastal Carolina averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 56.1 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 64.4 Coastal Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tessa Grady is shooting 41.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Chanticleers. Kristin Williams is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Nyla Walker is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amina Gray is averaging 10.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.