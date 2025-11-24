Griffith scores 30, Western Michigan knocks off Mount St. Mary’s 83-60

Jalen Griffith's 30 points led Western Michigan over Mount St. Mary's 83-60 on Sunday.

Griffith shot 10 of 14 from the field, including 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Broncos (3-4). Brady Swartz scored 16 points and added six rebounds. EJ Ryans shot 3 for 11, including 0 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with eight points.

Arlandus Keyes finished with 15 points for the Mountaineers (1-5). Luke McEldon added 13 points for Mount St. Mary’s. Trey Deveaux finished with 11 points.

Western Michigan took the lead with 1:03 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Griffith led the team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 38-34 at the break. Swartz scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as Western Michigan went on to secure a victory, outscoring Mount St. Mary’s by 19 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

