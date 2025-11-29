Griffith leads Western Michigan against Valparaiso

Western Michigan Broncos (3-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-2) Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -5.5; over/under…

Western Michigan Broncos (3-4) at Valparaiso Beacons (4-2)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan visits Valparaiso after Jalen Griffith scored 30 points in Western Michigan’s 83-60 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Beacons have gone 3-1 at home. Valparaiso has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos have gone 0-3 away from home. Western Michigan is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Valparaiso is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 5.2 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Western Michigan allows to opponents. Western Michigan scores 7.0 more points per game (77.3) than Valparaiso allows (70.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Rakim Chaney is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Beacons. Shon Tupuola is averaging 9.7 points and 6.8 rebounds while shooting 61.1%.

Griffith averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Jayden Brewer is averaging 14.6 points and 7.7 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.