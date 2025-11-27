Green’s 21, Thames’ game-winner lead Saint Louis past Santa Clara, 71-70

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Trey Green led Saint Louis with 21 points and Kellen Thames hit the game-winning layup…

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Trey Green led Saint Louis with 21 points and Kellen Thames hit the game-winning layup with eight seconds left as the Billikens knocked off Santa Clara 71-70 on Thursday night at the Acrisure Invitational.

Green went 7 of 14 from the field (6 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Billikens (6-0). Dion Brown added 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the free-throw line and had five rebounds and three steals. Thames finished 5 of 5 from the floor to finish with 11 points. It was the sixth win in a row for the Billikens.

The Broncos (6-1) were led in scoring by Elijah Mahi, who finished with 18 points and seven rebounds. Allen Graves added 13 points and three steals for Santa Clara. Christian Hammond also had 11 points. The loss broke the Broncos’ six-game winning streak.

Green scored 12 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 35-31. Brown led Saint Louis with 13 points in the second half. Saint Louis outscored Santa Clara by five points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

