Green’s 21 help UMass-Lowell beat Rivier 107-55

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Austin Green’s 21 points helped UMass-Lowell defeat Rivier 107-55 on Monday in the season-opener.

Green added 13 rebounds for the River Hawks. JJ Massaquoi shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Khalil Farmer had 14 points and shot 4 for 5 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Raiders were led in scoring by Izaiah Shaw-Glen, who finished with 13 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Theo Briscoe IV added 11 points for Rivier. Jamari Williams also had 10 points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

