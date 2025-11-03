Live Radio
Green scores 17, Houston Christian knocks off Southern Arkansas 74-70

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 11:00 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — Kylin Green had 17 points in Houston Christian’s 74-70 victory over Division II member Southern Arkansas on Monday night in a season opener.

Green added five rebounds and nine assists for the Huskies. Nehikhare Igiehon added 13 points and five boards. Trent Johnson scored 12.

Greg Moore finished with 20 points and four steals for the Muleriders. Troy’reon Ramos added 13 points, four assists and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

