Green scores 14, Tulsa defeats Rhode Island 82-65

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — David Green’s 14 points helped Tulsa defeat Rhode Island 82-65 on Friday.

Green also added five rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (2-0). Romad Dean scored 13 points and added six rebounds. Miles Barnstable had 13 points and shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

The Rams (1-1) were led in scoring by Jonah Hinton, who finished with 19 points and two steals. Jahmere Tripp added 14 points and four boards for Rhode Island. Tyler Cochran finished with 13 points.

Tulsa took the lead with 13:27 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Barnstable led their team in scoring with eight points in the first half to help put them up 36-29 at the break. Tulsa extended its lead to 69-48 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Tylen Riley scored a team-high 10 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

