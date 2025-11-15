Green Bay visits Wisconsin after Daniels’ 21-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (4-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-1) Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Green Bay…

Green Bay Phoenix (4-0) at Wisconsin Badgers (3-1)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wisconsin hosts Green Bay after Kyrah Daniels scored 21 points in Wisconsin’s 90-78 victory against the Bowling Green Falcons.

Wisconsin finished 13-17 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Badgers averaged 65.5 points per game while shooting 42.9% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Green Bay finished 29-6 overall with an 11-2 record on the road a season ago. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 56.5 points per game and shot 39.0% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.