Green Bay visits Minnesota on 3-game road slide

Green Bay Phoenix (1-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay travels to Minnesota looking to end its three-game road skid.

Minnesota went 10-9 at home a season ago while going 15-17 overall. The Golden Gophers allowed opponents to score 69.7 points per game and shoot 44.2% from the field last season.

Green Bay finished 4-28 overall a season ago while going 1-17 on the road. The Phoenix allowed opponents to score 80.3 points per game and shot 47.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

