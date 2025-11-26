Green Bay Phoenix square off against the No. 25 NC State Lady Wolfpack

NC State Lady Wolfpack (3-3) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (5-1) Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 25…

NC State Lady Wolfpack (3-3) vs. Green Bay Phoenix (5-1)

Cancun, Mexico; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 NC State and Green Bay square off in Cancun, Mexico.

The Phoenix are 5-1 in non-conference play. Green Bay averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lady Wolfpack are 3-3 in non-conference play. NC State is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Green Bay makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). NC State averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Green Bay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Schultz is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Phoenix. Carley Duffney is averaging 9.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.0%.

Khamil Pierre is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 10.8 rebounds for the Lady Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds.

