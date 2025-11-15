Green Bay faces Minnesota, looks to end road slide

Green Bay Phoenix (1-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1) Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -27.5;…

Green Bay Phoenix (1-3) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-1)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Gophers -27.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay will attempt to end its three-game road slide when the Phoenix play Minnesota.

Minnesota finished 15-17 overall with a 10-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Gophers gave up 69.7 points per game while committing 17.7 fouls last season.

Green Bay finished 2-19 in Horizon League play and 1-17 on the road last season. The Phoenix shot 43.3% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

