Gray leads No. 22 Oklahoma State against East Texas A&M after 24-point game

East Texas A&M Lions (1-0) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (1-0)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Oklahoma State hosts East Texas A&M after Micah Gray scored 24 points in Oklahoma State’s 109-48 victory against the New Orleans Privateers.

Oklahoma State went 17-1 at home a season ago while going 25-7 overall. The Cowgirls gave up 60.4 points per game while committing 16.9 fouls last season.

East Texas A&M went 3-12 on the road and 7-22 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 62.9 points per game while shooting 38.5% from the field and 32.8% from 3-point range last season.

