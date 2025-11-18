Gray leads No. 18 Oklahoma State against St. John’s after 25-point game

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-1) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 18…

Oklahoma State Cowgirls (4-0) at St. John’s Red Storm (3-1)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Oklahoma State faces St. John’s after Micah Gray scored 25 points in Oklahoma State’s 105-55 victory against the Prairie View A&M Lady Panthers.

St. John’s went 16-15 overall with a 9-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Storm gave up 56.6 points per game while committing 14.2 fouls last season.

Oklahoma State finished 6-3 on the road and 25-7 overall a season ago. The Cowgirls averaged 76.4 points per game last season, 31.9 in the paint, 17.8 off of turnovers and 13.4 on fast breaks.

