Grant’s double-double helps Rutgers beat American 80-71 to start 4-0 for first time since 2020-21

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Grant had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tariq Francis added 19 points and Rutgers held…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Dylan Grant had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Tariq Francis added 19 points and Rutgers held off American University 80-71 on Tuesday night to begin a season with a 4-0 record for the first time since 2020-21.

Rutgers has won 20 straight home games against nonconference opponents — the second longest in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers led 71-58 with 2:11 remaining before American scored the next seven points to get within two possessions. Jamichael Davis made two free throws with 49.8 seconds left for a 73-65 lead before Wyatt Nausadis banked in a 3-pointer for American to cut the deficit to five points.

Grant, Darren Buchanan Jr. and Francis combined to go 5 of 6 at the free-throw line down the stretch to seal it. Grant also made a wide-open dunk after Rutgers broke the full-court press.

Denis Badalau and Buchanan each scored 10 for Rutgers. Grant, who was 7 of 12 from the field, secured his second double-double of the season and scored 20-plus for the second straight game.

Madden Collins led American (2-3) with 16 points off the bench. Greg Jones and Nausadis each added 11. The Eagles won the Patriot League championship last season to earn the program’s first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2014.

The game was tied at 33-all at halftime as both teams shot below 38% from the field. Nine of American’s 12 made field goals came from 3-point range, including four during a 12-0 run to take a 22-11 lead. Rutgers was 2 of 8 from distance but stayed in the game by going 9 of 11 from the free-throw line, while American missed its one attempt.

American’s first 3-pointer of the second half didn’t come until there was 10:42 left in the game to get within 48-42.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.