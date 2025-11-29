Grant nets 19, Toomey 18 and No. 12 North Carolina women pull away from Columbia to go 3-0 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 19 points, Ciera Toomey added 18 and North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter…

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Lanie Grant scored 19 points, Ciera Toomey added 18 and North Carolina dominated the fourth quarter to defeat Columbia to go 3-0 in the Cancun Challenge.

Up eight entering the fourth, the Tar Heels turned an eight-point game into a blowout despite a rough day at the foul line. They were 7 of 16 on free throws but 34 of 59 (58%) from the field.

Elina Aarnisalo scored 15 points for North Carolina (8-1). Indya Nivar, who had the program’s second triple double on Thursday, had 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and six steals with no turnovers. Nyla Harris added 10 points.

Riley Weiss had 21 points for the Lions (4-4). Perri Page had 13 points and Susie Rafiu 11.

Columbia was within 10 in the middle of the fourth quarter, but a 9-0 run wrapped it up. North Carolina was 9 of 16 from the field to 1 of 11 for Columbia, which also had five turnovers.

NO. 5 LSU 112, WASHINGTON STATE 35

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands (AP) — Flau’Jae Johnson scored 16 points and LSU extended its streak of 100-point games Saturday night with a victory over Washington State to win the Reef Division championship game at the Paradise Jam tournament.

The undefeated Tigers’ eighth consecutive 100-point game extended their own NCAA record, which was set in LSU’s opening-round win over Marist 113-53 on Friday night.

The previous NCAA record for triple-digit games was six straight, set by the 1982 Louisiana Tech team that won the inaugural NCAA women’s championship that season — a team that had current LSU head coach Kim Mulkey as its starting point guard.

Johnson, one of two returning first-team all-SEC players for the Tigers this season, led seven players in double figures for LSU (8-0), which had all 11 of its players put points on the board.

Jada Richard added 14 points on 4 of 4 shooting from 3-point range. Five others — Amiya Joyner, named the division’s most valuable player; ZaKiyah Johnson, Mikaylah Williams, Grace Knox and MiLaysia Fulwiley — scored 12 points each. Joyner finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds.

Charlotte Abraham was the only player in double figures for the Cougars (1-7), finishing with 10 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 81, GEORGE MASON 67

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Christeen Iwuala scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Mississippi defeated George Mason at the Coast 2 Coast Classic.

The Rebels (7-0) controlled the third quarter to open a 22-point lead and weathered a run from the Patriots (5-4) in the fourth quarter to finish 2-0 in the tournament.

Debreasha Powe and Cotie McMahon each added 14 points for the Rebels, who shot 55% (29 of 53) but were just 19 of 30 from the foul line, including 11 of 18 in the fourth quarter when the lead dwindled to eight. Latasha Lattimore had 11 points off the bench.

Zahirah Walton scored 20 points and Kennedy Harris had 19 for George Mason, which shot 40% and missed nine free throws.

NO. 17 VANDERBILT 84, BYU 71

ST. THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 27 points, Justine Pissott had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Vanderbilt beat BYU to claim the Paradise Jam’s Island Division.

Vanderbilt (8-0) entered with a 7-0 record for the third-straight season — accomplishing the feat for the first time in program history. Vandy’s No. 17 ranking in the AP poll marks the program’s highest since the 2013-14 team was No. 16 in Week 15.

Blakes was coming off a season-high 35-point performance in Thursday’s win over Oregon State. It was the seventh 30-point game of the sophomore’s career. Blakes was 10 of 24 from the field against BYU to extend her double-digit scoring streak to 27 games.

Freshman Aubrey Galvan added 16 points, and Sacha Washington grabbed 12 rebounds to go with seven points and six assists for Vanderbilt.

Marya Hudgins scored 24 points on 10-of-14 shooting and she also had 12 rebounds for BYU (7-1). Sydney Benally and Arielle Mackey-Williams each scored 11.

NO. 23 LOUISVILLE 88, EAST TENNESSEE STATE 50

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Imari Berry scored an early sesaon-high 17 points off the bench and Louisville overcame a slow start to blow out East Tennessee State.

Berry made 4 of 6 shots overall, 3 of 4 3-pointers and 6 of 6 free throws. She was one of four Louisville players to grab six rebounds. Another of the four was Laura Ziegler, who scored 16 points and had seven assists. Elif Istanbulluoglu scored 15 points for the Cardinals (6-2).

ETSU kept it close in the first quarter and trailed only 22-18 heading to the second. Anala Nelson opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer that got the Bucs within 22-21 but Louisville then went on a seven-minute 21-0 run to take control. The halftime score was 45-29 and it was 70-40 entering the final period.

Nelson and Carmen Richardson each scored 13 points to lead the Bucs (2-6).

NO. 24 OKLAHOMA STATE 87, MIAMI 84

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Jadyn Wooten scored 26 points off the bench, Amari Whiting had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists, and Oklahoma State beat Miami at the Cayman Islands Classic.

Oklahoma State was outscored 25-10 in the second quarter to trail 42-31 at the break. But the Cowgirls retook the lead at 47-46 after starting the third quarter on a 16-4 run, with all 16 OSU points scored by Wooten, Whiting and Haleigh Timmer.

Timmer made a 3-pointer with 2:46 left in the fourth and Wooten added a basket on their next possession for an 84-76 lead. After Gal Raviv made a 3-pointer to pull Miami within 85-82, Whiting missed two free throws and Ahnay Adams made a basket for a one-point deficit.

Timmer gave Oklahoma State a three-point lead at the free-throw line with 18 seconds left and Amarachi Kimpson was off on a 3-pointer at the other end.

Timmer added 17 points and Achol Akot scored 12 for Oklahoma State (8-1). Whiting was 7 of 11 from the field and made all three of her 3-point attempts.

All five starters for Miami (5-2) scored in double figures. Raviv scored a team-high 21 points and Ra Shaya Kyle had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Kimpson added 17 points, Natalie Wetzel 14 and Ahnay Adams 12.

