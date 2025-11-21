Grant leads Rutgers against Cent. Conn. St. after 22-point outing

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0) Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-2) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-0)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Scarlet Knights -14.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Dylan Grant scored 22 points in Rutgers’ 80-71 victory against the American Eagles.

Rutgers went 15-17 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Scarlet Knights averaged 77.0 points per game last season, 15.8 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from deep.

Cent. Conn. St. went 25-7 overall with a 12-3 record on the road last season. The Blue Devils averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

