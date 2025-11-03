Grant-Foster has 15 to lead No. 21 Gonzaga over Texas Southern 98-43

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 15 points and Graham Ike added 13 points and 11 rebounds, as No.…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Tyon Grant-Foster scored 15 points and Graham Ike added 13 points and 11 rebounds, as No. 21 Gonzaga opened the season with a 98-43 victory over Texas Southern 98-43 on Monday night.

Braden Huff added 14 points on 6-for-8 shooting to help the Bulldogs win their 22nd consecutive regular-season opener and their 36th straight home opener.

Jaylen Wysinger and Duane Posey scored eight points apiece to top the Tigers, who never led after going up 10-8 early on a three-point play by Cameron Patterson.

The Bulldogs struggled from beyond the arc early, shooting just 3 for 14 from 3-point range in the first half. Gonzaga stayed afloat at the free-throw line (13 for 15) and on the glass, turning 12 offensive rebounds into 17 second-chance points before halftime.

Coach Mark Few’s team found its rhythm in the closing minutes of the half, going on a pair of 9-0 runs. Huff sparked the surge with a coast-to-coast finish before dropping in a floater to help the Bulldogs outscore the Tigers 20-5 over the final six minutes of the period.

Gonzaga kept the momentum rolling out of halftime. Ike opened the second half with a baseline spin into a two-handed dunk, followed by Huff’s right-hook to stretch the lead to 50-27.

The Bulldogs expanded their lead to 82-37 later in the half off back-to-back 3-pointers from Adam Miller, who finished with 13 points, including three triples in his Gonzaga debut.

Mario Saint-Supery and Jalen Worley also shined in their first outings with the Bulldogs, scoring eight points each. Davis Fogle added 11 points for Gonzaga in his first collegiate game.

The Bulldogs won the rebound battle 56-27. Their bench was also more productive, outscoring Texas Southern’s second unit 48-21.

Up Next

Texas Southern visits Texas A&M on Thursday.

Gonzaga hosts Oklahoma on Saturday.

