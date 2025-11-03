Grand Canyon hosts Purdue Fort Wayne for season opener

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Grand Canyon Antelopes Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14.5; over/under is…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons at Grand Canyon Antelopes

Phoenix; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -14.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon starts the season at home against Purdue Fort Wayne.

Grand Canyon finished 26-8 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Antelopes averaged 78.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.5 last season.

Purdue Fort Wayne finished 19-13 overall with a 6-10 record on the road a season ago. The Mastodons averaged 80.7 points per game last season, 13.0 from the free-throw line and 30.9 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

