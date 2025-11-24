Grand Canyon faces Utah

Utah Utes (5-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Grand…

Utah Utes (5-1) vs. Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2)

Palm Desert, California; Wednesday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah and Grand Canyon square off at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California.

The Antelopes have a 3-2 record in non-conference play. Grand Canyon is 1-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Utes are 5-1 in non-conference play. Utah averages 86.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Grand Canyon averages 81.6 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 80.2 Utah gives up. Utah has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makaih Williams is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 13.2 points. Jaden Henley is shooting 45.2% and averaging 16.8 points.

Terrence Brown is averaging 25.2 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 16.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.