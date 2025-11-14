Grand Canyon faces UCSB on 3-game slide

Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-3) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1) Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon comes…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (0-3) at UCSB Gauchos (2-1)

Santa Barbara, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon comes into the matchup with UCSB after losing three straight games.

UCSB finished 10-6 at home last season while going 18-13 overall. The Gauchos averaged 5.4 steals, 2.5 blocks and 13.0 turnovers per game last season.

Grand Canyon went 9-3 on the road and 32-3 overall last season. The Antelopes averaged 76.7 points per game last season, 11.5 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.

